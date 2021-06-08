10:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and quiet with increasing humidity and a few clouds!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s or 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of the lake!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, we could see additional spotty rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% through your upcoming weekend. Our forecast for Thursday unil Saturday will be better, though!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Carribean Sea between Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep an eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!