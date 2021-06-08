10:30PM Tuesday: Rain chances in the forecast for Wednesday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nice and quiet with increasing humidity and a few clouds!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 80s or 90s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of the lake!

Late tonight to early Wednesday, we could see additional spotty rain chances! At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% through your upcoming weekend. Our forecast for Thursday unil Saturday will be better, though!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Carribean Sea between Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep an eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

6:30PM Tuesday: Typical June forecast for Wednesday!

5:30PM Tuesday: One more day of rain chances!

11:30AM Tuesday: Hot and humid the next few days

7AM Tuesday: Another hot one on the way

10:30PM Monday: Summer-like forecast for Tuesday!

6:30PM Monday: Rain chances Tuesday!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 82° 78°

Wednesday

88° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 88° 76°

Thursday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 89° 77°

Friday

89° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 89° 76°

Saturday

90° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 90° 78°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 87° 77°

Monday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 77°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

79°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

79°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
79°

81°

8 AM
Showers
36%
81°

82°

9 AM
Showers
46%
82°

85°

10 AM
Showers
49%
85°

86°

11 AM
Showers
48%
86°

86°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
86°

86°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
86°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
86°

86°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
86°

87°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
87°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
85°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
82°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
81°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News