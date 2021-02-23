10:30PM Tuesday: More mild temps on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spring has finally moved in to the area and it looks like it is here to stay for a while. Temperatures will be well above normal across the area by the weekend.

Look for another cool morning Wednesday with lows around 40 to the north. It’s possible a couple of the cooler areas could drop briefly into the upper 30s.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-36.jpg

The south shore will be warmer with mid to upper 40s. Overnight temperatures will be quite a bit warmer through the rest of the week.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-2.jpg

We will warm up quickly on Wednesday with plenty of sun through the morning. Look for highs to top out in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will build in by the afternoon.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-1.jpg

A weak front moves into the northern areas on Thursday. This will mean the chance for a few light showers through the day and Thursday night. Best chance will be along and north of I-12.

Overall though rain amounts will be small and we will stay warm through the weekend.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

53° / 50°
Clear
Clear 0% 53° 50°

Wednesday

75° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 75° 61°

Thursday

73° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 73° 61°

Friday

76° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 62°

Saturday

77° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 77° 64°

Sunday

76° / 65°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 76° 65°

Monday

72° / 60°
Showers
Showers 53% 72° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

12 AM
Clear
2%
53°

52°

1 AM
Clear
2%
52°

51°

2 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

3 AM
Clear
2%
50°

51°

4 AM
Clear
2%
51°

50°

5 AM
Clear
2%
50°

50°

6 AM
Clear
3%
50°

51°

7 AM
Sunny
7%
51°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
55°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
62°

67°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
67°

70°

11 AM
Sunny
2%
70°

72°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
72°

73°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
73°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
74°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
73°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

70°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°

68°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News