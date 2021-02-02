10:30PM Tuesday: Freezing in spots tonight but then warmer

Another night of freezing temperatures is on the way for parts of the area but it looks like this will be the last one for a while

Another night of freezing temperatures is on the way for parts of the area but it looks like this will be the last one for a while. Look for lows to be 30-32 by Wednesday morning up north with a couple spots potentially getting to 29 briefly.

South shore will see mid to upper 30s to low 40s with clear skies and no wind.

Another cool but nice day is ahead for Wednesday. Look for plenty of sun with highs topping out around 60 so most of the day will be spent in the 50s.

After that we warm up for one day Thursday ahead of a cold front that moves in Friday morning. While temperatures will stay on the cooler side through early next week it looks like the freezing temperatures will stay north of the area.

