10:30PM Tuesday: Foggy tonight but staying mild

Fog will be developing again later tonight and Wednesday morning so a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of the area from midnight to 9 AM. This means visibilities could drop down to 1/2 mile or less at times.

Be careful driving and remember to use the low beam headlights if you are in dense fog.

After the fog burns off we will look for a mild day for your Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s again.

Look for some scattered showers around the area as well. These will move through quickly in the morning on the south shore and then will linger north of I-12 through the afternoon.

Look for more widespread rain on Thursday.

