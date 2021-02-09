10:30PM Tuesday: Foggy tonight but staying mild

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fog will be developing again later tonight and Wednesday morning so a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of the area from midnight to 9 AM. This means visibilities could drop down to 1/2 mile or less at times.

Be careful driving and remember to use the low beam headlights if you are in dense fog.

After the fog burns off we will look for a mild day for your Wednesday. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s again.

Look for some scattered showers around the area as well. These will move through quickly in the morning on the south shore and then will linger north of I-12 through the afternoon.

Look for more widespread rain on Thursday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

65° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 60°

Wednesday

74° / 64°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 74° 64°

Thursday

72° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 83% 72° 56°

Friday

60° / 49°
Showers
Showers 59% 60° 49°

Saturday

55° / 40°
Showers
Showers 41% 55° 40°

Sunday

51° / 40°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 51° 40°

Monday

51° / 35°
PM Showers
PM Showers 59% 51° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
4%
64°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

1 AM
Cloudy
6%
63°

62°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
9%
62°

61°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
61°

61°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
61°

61°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
61°

62°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
62°

62°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
62°

63°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
63°

65°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
65°

67°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
67°

69°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
69°

71°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
71°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
73°

73°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
36%
71°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

69°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
69°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

66°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
66°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News