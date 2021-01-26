10:30PM Tuesday: Changes on the way tomorrow

It will stay warm and muggy across the area tonight before a cold front pushes through tomorrow morning

It will stay warm and muggy across the area tonight before a cold front pushes through tomorrow morning. Look for patchy fog overnight along with showers.

Scattered showers will continue around the area into Wednesday morning before a cold front moves through the area.

This evening we are seeing that front draped across southeast Louisiana with spotty showers mainly in the northern half of the area. That trend continues tonight.

By tomorrow morning the area of rain will sink southward as the front begins to move south as well. Everything should be clearing out by late in the morning Wednesday.

We will see much drier and cooler air move in behind this front for the end of the week. The humidity will be much lower. Also notice over the weekend another front moves in Sunday morning which lowers the humidity again.

Look for highs only in the 50s on Thursday with 30s to the north both Thursday and Friday mornings. Some areas could approach freezing in the colder spots Friday morning.

Another cool show comes in by Monday. Nothing too arctic but cooler than conditions ahead of the front.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

68° / 65°
Fog
Fog 0% 68° 65°

Wednesday

69° / 42°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 59% 69° 42°

Thursday

55° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 55° 44°

Friday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 51°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 70° 62°

Sunday

72° / 47°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 72° 47°

Monday

59° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 59° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

11 PM
Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

12 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

68°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
68°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
16%
69°

69°

3 AM
Cloudy
13%
69°

69°

4 AM
Cloudy
22%
69°

69°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

69°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
69°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

66°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
66°

66°

9 AM
Cloudy
23%
66°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

65°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

64°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
64°

62°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

62°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
62°

61°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
61°

59°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
59°

58°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
58°

56°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

54°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

