10:30PM Tuesday: A spotty shower tonight then warming up

A few showers have popped up on radar this evening and it looks like a few more will be possible over the next 3-4 hours as a batch of moisture moves through.

The Futurecast is likely overdone here but the general theme of timing is worth noting. Overall rain chances will still be small with any amounts being very light.

After that we start to warm up some for your Wednesday.

Look for mid 50s for highs tomorrow and mid 60s on Thursday for a beautiful afternoon. Highs drop back into the 50s by Friday afternoon.

