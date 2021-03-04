10:30PM Thursday: Rain late Friday but a nice weekend

We are starting to see a bit more moisture and southerly flow moving in ahead of the next storm system but it still looks like temperatures will be cool tonight.

Look for mainly low 40s north with mid to upper 40s south by Friday morning.

Overall another mild day is ahead for Friday but it will probably feel a little cooler thanks to the cloud cover. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to the low 70s as clouds increase.

Rain will start to move in to the area by the evening with spotty showers possible by 5-6 PM. Otherwise a good area of rain will move across through the night. Some locally heavier downpours will be possible.

Rain is out of the area by sunrise Saturday and we will see a nice weekend with mid to upper 60s for highs and cool nights.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

55° / 49°
Fair
Fair 0% 55° 49°

Friday

71° / 54°
PM Showers
PM Showers 44% 71° 54°

Saturday

64° / 49°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 64° 49°

Sunday

65° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 65° 49°

Monday

68° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 68° 54°

Tuesday

70° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 70° 60°

Wednesday

73° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 73° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
54°

52°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

52°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
52°

51°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
50°

51°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
51°

56°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
56°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
60°

65°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
65°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
69°

70°

1 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

2 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

70°

3 PM
Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
69°

68°

5 PM
Few Showers
32%
68°

66°

6 PM
Showers
44%
66°

65°

7 PM
Showers
45%
65°

63°

8 PM
Showers
44%
63°

61°

9 PM
Showers
56%
61°

60°

10 PM
Rain
63%
60°

60°

11 PM
Rain
60%
60°

