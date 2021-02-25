10:30PM Thursday: Fog likely tonight but a nice Friday on the way

Warm muggy air will likely lead to fog again tonight through Friday morning. Some areas of visibility could drop below a mile and we now a have Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 Friday morning.

Be prepared for dangerous fog in spots by early Friday, especially over bodies of water and near the coast. Fog should begin to dissipate by mid-morning.

Look for another nice afternoon after the fog with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80.

We will stay around 80 through the afternoon over the weekend as well with just spotty showers moving through. Right now it still looks like better rain chances early next week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season