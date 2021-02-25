10:30PM Thursday: Fog likely tonight but a nice Friday on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Warm muggy air will likely lead to fog again tonight through Friday morning. Some areas of visibility could drop below a mile and we now a have Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 Friday morning.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-47.jpg

Be prepared for dangerous fog in spots by early Friday, especially over bodies of water and near the coast. Fog should begin to dissipate by mid-morning.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-6.jpg

Look for another nice afternoon after the fog with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-4.jpg

We will stay around 80 through the afternoon over the weekend as well with just spotty showers moving through. Right now it still looks like better rain chances early next week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

66° / 63°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 66° 63°

Friday

79° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 79° 65°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 78° 67°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 79° 65°

Monday

70° / 60°
Showers
Showers 53% 70° 60°

Tuesday

67° / 60°
Showers
Showers 55% 67° 60°

Wednesday

69° / 58°
Showers
Showers 52% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

66°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

65°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
65°

64°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

64°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
64°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
65°

65°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
67°

67°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
69°

73°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
73°

74°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

77°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
77°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
4%
76°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
74°

72°

7 PM
Clear
7%
72°

71°

8 PM
Clear
8%
71°

70°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
70°

69°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
69°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News