10:30PM Thursday: Cold weather through early next week

Weather

We will still see breezy conditions Friday with quite a bit of cloud cover through the early afternoon before we start to clear up around sunset

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Temperatures will stay above freezing tonight thanks to wind and cloud cover but it will still be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 30s north and to around 40 south.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-7.png

We will still see breezy conditions Friday with quite a bit of cloud cover through the early afternoon before we start to clear up around sunset.

Temperatures Friday will struggle to get to 50 across the area.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-10.png

After that look for lows of 29-32 north and mid to upper 30s south Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will still only reach to 50-52.

Cold air sticks around through the middle of next week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

47° / 42°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 47° 42°

Friday

49° / 39°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 49° 39°

Saturday

50° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 50° 39°

Sunday

51° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 51° 43°

Monday

51° / 39°
Rain
Rain 68% 51° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 51° 41°

Wednesday

55° / 44°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 55° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

47°

12 AM
Cloudy
2%
47°

46°

1 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

5 AM
Cloudy
2%
45°

44°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
43°

43°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
43°

44°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
44°

44°

11 AM
Cloudy
4%
44°

45°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
45°

46°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

48°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

49°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
48°

48°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
48°

47°

7 PM
Clear
3%
47°

46°

8 PM
Clear
3%
46°

45°

9 PM
Clear
3%
45°

45°

10 PM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

11 PM
Clear
4%
44°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News