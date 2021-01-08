10:30PM Thursday: Cold weather through early next week

We will still see breezy conditions Friday with quite a bit of cloud cover through the early afternoon before we start to clear up around sunset

Temperatures will stay above freezing tonight thanks to wind and cloud cover but it will still be chilly with lows dropping into the upper 30s north and to around 40 south.

Temperatures Friday will struggle to get to 50 across the area.

After that look for lows of 29-32 north and mid to upper 30s south Saturday and Sunday morning. Afternoon highs will still only reach to 50-52.

Cold air sticks around through the middle of next week.

