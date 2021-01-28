10:30PM Thursday: Cold now then a warmer weekend

Temperatures are dropping faster in some areas than others this evening and that is going to lead us to some places not getting as cold by tomorrow morning

Temperatures are dropping faster in some areas than others this evening and that is going to lead us to some places not getting as cold by tomorrow morning.

High level clouds will hang around and keep a lot of these numbers from dropping quite as much as they would otherwise. We also have some wind on the south shore which will keep temperatures higher across metro New Orleans.

This will be a light freeze but if you have plants that could be damaged around freezing it’s a good idea to cover them up.

Temperatures on the south shore will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with the colder spots more inland from the marine areas.

Another cool day is on the way for Friday with highs topping out around 60. After that temperatures climb back to near 70 on Saturday. Look for a front to bring some spotty showers by early Sunday and cooler weather again by early next week.

