10:30PM Thursday: Chilly through the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers will continue Thursday night through midday Friday. After that a bit of a break in the rain moves in. However a few spotty showers will still be possible through the day. Another wave of rain moves through on Saturday morning with most of that along the coast and offshore.

Temperatures will be cooling down behind a cold front. Look for the cooler numbers Friday to be up the I-55 corridor.

The south shore will stay chilly as well with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

We are still watching the potential for very cold temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning. A hard freeze is looking more likely for areas north and west of the New Orleans metro area. This will mean pipes will need to be protected.

Continue to stay with us through the weekend as details on this get worked out. Small shifts here and there could impact the forecast significantly.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

53° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 50°

Friday

53° / 47°
Rain
Rain 84% 53° 47°

Saturday

50° / 42°
AM Showers
AM Showers 62% 50° 42°

Sunday

50° / 41°
AM Showers
AM Showers 53% 50° 41°

Monday

49° / 28°
Rain
Rain 77% 49° 28°

Tuesday

45° / 40°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 45° 40°

Wednesday

59° / 52°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 59° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
53°

53°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
53°

53°

1 AM
Showers
41%
53°

56°

2 AM
Few Showers
35%
56°

55°

3 AM
Light Rain
80%
55°

55°

4 AM
Rain
79%
55°

54°

5 AM
Rain
78%
54°

53°

6 AM
Rain
78%
53°

52°

7 AM
Rain
84%
52°

51°

8 AM
Light Rain
70%
51°

49°

9 AM
Showers
43%
49°

49°

10 AM
Showers
48%
49°

50°

11 AM
Showers
40%
50°

50°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
50°

51°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
51°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

3 PM
Few Showers
33%
51°

51°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
51°

51°

5 PM
Few Showers
33%
51°

52°

6 PM
Showers
43%
52°

53°

7 PM
Showers
41%
53°

52°

8 PM
Showers
49%
52°

52°

9 PM
Showers
50%
52°

53°

10 PM
Showers
41%
53°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News