10:30PM Thursday: Chilly through the weekend

Scattered showers will continue Thursday night through midday Friday. After that a bit of a break in the rain moves in. However a few spotty showers will still be possible through the day. Another wave of rain moves through on Saturday morning with most of that along the coast and offshore.

Temperatures will be cooling down behind a cold front. Look for the cooler numbers Friday to be up the I-55 corridor.

The south shore will stay chilly as well with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

We are still watching the potential for very cold temperatures Monday night and Tuesday morning. A hard freeze is looking more likely for areas north and west of the New Orleans metro area. This will mean pipes will need to be protected.

Continue to stay with us through the weekend as details on this get worked out. Small shifts here and there could impact the forecast significantly.

