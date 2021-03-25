10:30PM Thursday: Briefly less humid tonight

A cold front is draped across the central part of the state this evening and will try to work its way south through the night. You can see a big drop in the dewpoints behind the front which means drier air. That will make things feel a little nicer late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Tonight temperatures will be a little bit cooler overall with mainly low to mid 60s up to the north.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-28.jpg

On the south shore look for mid to upper 60s by Friday morning. Fog will be likely over the area water through the night and some of that could move inland by sunrise.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-7.jpg

After that the front just lingers in the region with another one on the way by Sunday. So rain chances will not be that high but we could still see a few spotty showers both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture-88.jpg

Look for a better chance of rain on Sunday followed by a cooler and drier day on Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

72° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 72° 68°

Friday

78° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 78° 71°

Saturday

83° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 83° 71°

Sunday

78° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 78° 61°

Monday

70° / 64°
Showers
Showers 38% 70° 64°

Tuesday

78° / 68°
Showers
Showers 36% 78° 68°

Wednesday

81° / 54°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 81° 54°

Humidity

