10:30PM Thursday: Briefly less humid tonight

A cold front is draped across the central part of the state this evening and will try to work its way south through the night. You can see a big drop in the dewpoints behind the front which means drier air. That will make things feel a little nicer late tonight and tomorrow morning.

Tonight temperatures will be a little bit cooler overall with mainly low to mid 60s up to the north.

On the south shore look for mid to upper 60s by Friday morning. Fog will be likely over the area water through the night and some of that could move inland by sunrise.

After that the front just lingers in the region with another one on the way by Sunday. So rain chances will not be that high but we could still see a few spotty showers both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Look for a better chance of rain on Sunday followed by a cooler and drier day on Monday.

