10:30PM Thursday: A rainy and colder Friday on the way

A cold front currently moving through the central part of the state will make its way into our area overnight bringing with it showers and cooler temperatures

A cold front currently moving through the central part of the state will make its way into our area overnight bringing with it showers and cooler temperatures.

Showers start to move in after midnight with mainly a thin band along the front. After that look for off and on showers through the day and through Friday night.

Showers will continue through the early part of Saturday afternoon before the rain clears out to the east. After that we will finish with a dry Sunday.

Keep the coats handy on Friday as temperatures remain in the low 50s through the day.

We will climb into the upper 50s Saturday and then move back into the low 60s on Sunday for a nicer end to the weekend.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season