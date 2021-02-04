10:30PM Thursday: A rainy and colder Friday on the way

A cold front currently moving through the central part of the state will make its way into our area overnight bringing with it showers and cooler temperatures

A cold front currently moving through the central part of the state will make its way into our area overnight bringing with it showers and cooler temperatures.

Showers start to move in after midnight with mainly a thin band along the front. After that look for off and on showers through the day and through Friday night.

Showers will continue through the early part of Saturday afternoon before the rain clears out to the east. After that we will finish with a dry Sunday.

Keep the coats handy on Friday as temperatures remain in the low 50s through the day.

We will climb into the upper 50s Saturday and then move back into the low 60s on Sunday for a nicer end to the weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

64° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 64° 52°

Friday

56° / 49°
Rain
Rain 84% 56° 49°

Saturday

59° / 49°
Showers
Showers 60% 59° 49°

Sunday

58° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 58° 49°

Monday

67° / 60°
PM Showers
PM Showers 41% 67° 60°

Tuesday

71° / 54°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 71° 54°

Wednesday

64° / 51°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 64° 51°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

11 PM
Cloudy
9%
64°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

64°

1 AM
Cloudy
18%
64°

63°

2 AM
Few Showers
32%
63°

62°

3 AM
Showers
54%
62°

59°

4 AM
Showers
52%
59°

57°

5 AM
Showers
35%
57°

56°

6 AM
Few Showers
32%
56°

55°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
55°

53°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

51°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
51°

52°

10 AM
Showers
41%
52°

53°

11 AM
Showers
52%
53°

53°

12 PM
Rain
84%
53°

53°

1 PM
Rain
84%
53°

52°

2 PM
Rain
78%
52°

53°

3 PM
Rain
73%
53°

51°

4 PM
Rain
67%
51°

51°

5 PM
Showers
56%
51°

50°

6 PM
Showers
41%
50°

51°

7 PM
Showers
44%
51°

51°

8 PM
Showers
42%
51°

50°

9 PM
Few Showers
33%
50°

51°

10 PM
Showers
39%
51°

