10:30PM Thursday: A picture perfect Thursday on the way

Some really nice weather is on the way through the weekend but we do start with a chilly night.

Look for most of the northern areas to wake up in the upper 30s. Some patchy frost could develop if temperatures drop a couple more degrees.

South shore numbers will mostly be in the low to mid 40s, although a bit warmer along I-10.

After that though a nice warm up on the way for your Thursday. Look for upper 60s to low 70s around the area.

Rain moves in later Friday and Friday night before we clear out just in time for a beautiful weekend.

