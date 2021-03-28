10:30PM Sunday: Sun in the forecast for Monday!

Rain in the area has mostly ended after a cold front moved through earlier this afternoon on radar.

Highs by your afternoon after lunch reached the lower area-wide, but temperatures will be beginning to fall now. Anticipate an overall pleasant, chilly night tonight. Temperatures remain in 40s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 50s south.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in your Monday outlook late if any. This is because today’s cold front lifts north as a warm front.

Another returns mid-week, so the storms will ramp up again in these next few days. We have spring-like patterns sticking around with the forecast for Easter weekend looking much quieter.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com all night tonight and tomorrow during Good Morning New Orleans!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

62° / 55°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 62° 55°

Monday

71° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 71° 62°

Tuesday

81° / 70°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 52% 81° 70°

Wednesday

81° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 60% 81° 50°

Thursday

63° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 47°

Friday

63° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 63° 53°

Saturday

69° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 69° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
62°

61°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
60°

59°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

57°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
56°

57°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
57°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
58°

61°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

65°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
65°

67°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

68°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

68°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
68°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

