10:30PM Sunday: Grab your rain gear early Monday!

Happy Sunday! The forecast for our weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed! Hope you soaked up some sunshine given the forecast for much of this week.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect warmer conditions than last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Early Monday, there’s the chance for additional clouds then an increase in rain chances plus humidity as your week progresses. Right now, Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Grab that rain gear before heading out and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available first thing in the morning during Good Morning New Orleans.