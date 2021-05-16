10:30PM Sunday: Grab your rain gear early Monday!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Sunday! The forecast for our weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed! Hope you soaked up some sunshine given the forecast for much of this week.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect warmer conditions than last night. 60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Early Monday, there’s the chance for additional clouds then an increase in rain chances plus humidity as your week progresses. Right now, Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Grab that rain gear before heading out and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available first thing in the morning during Good Morning New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

74° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 72°

Monday

76° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 76° 73°

Tuesday

79° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 79° 73°

Wednesday

84° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 46% 84° 74°

Thursday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 44% 81° 75°

Friday

80° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 35% 80° 75°

Saturday

83° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 83° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

74°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
74°

73°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
73°

74°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
74°

74°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

74°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
74°

74°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
74°

74°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
74°

73°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
73°

72°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
72°

73°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
73°

76°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
76°

76°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
76°

76°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
76°

74°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
74°

76°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
76°

75°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
75°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
75°

75°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
75°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News