10:30PM Sunday: Flash Flood Watch through Monday morning

Later tonight to early Monday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for much of western Louisiana and the Northshore but a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) south.

All of this is primarily Northshore concentrated with higher level risks throughout central Mississippi and Louisiana.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through Monday morning as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding around peak commute timeframe. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Stormier weather sticks around through mid-week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

78° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 78° 73°

Monday

84° / 73°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 74% 84° 73°

Tuesday

86° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 86° 73°

Wednesday

77° / 69°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 59% 77° 69°

Thursday

76° / 66°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 45% 76° 66°

Friday

79° / 68°
Sunny
Sunny 18% 79° 68°

Saturday

81° / 70°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 81° 70°

