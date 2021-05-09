10:30PM Sunday: Flash Flood Watch through Monday morning

Later tonight to early Monday, there’s the chance for storms, and several could become severe. Right now, Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for much of western Louisiana and the Northshore but a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) south.

All of this is primarily Northshore concentrated with higher level risks throughout central Mississippi and Louisiana.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued through Monday morning as the primary concern will be heavy rain, which could lead to localized street flooding around peak commute timeframe. Gusty winds are a concern, as well.

Stormier weather sticks around through mid-week, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

