10:30PM Sunday: Fantastic stretch of weather in the forecast for this week!

Another stunningly gorgeous day today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana as conditions are sunnier than we were yesterday! 60s are pretty tough to beat during March.

Warmth remains the theme ahead! Single word that sums up upcoming weather patterns: LAYERS!

Northshore residents wake up tomorrow to upper 30s, lower 40s outside their windows, however, Southshore residents can expect upper 40s! Highs reach upper 60s to lower 70s again by your afternoon after lunch.

High pressure is currently responsible for our sunshine outside, but the colder air returns later tonight to early morning. Shower chances will be tough to come by much of this week. What a gorgeous forecast for these next seven days!

2 words: GO! OUTSIDE! Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com and during Good Morning New Orleans!

