10:30PM Sunday: Dry forecast for Memorial Day!

Happy Sunday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nearly perfect with low humidity and wall to wall sunshine!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 50s on the Northshore but 60s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Monday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds but Memorial Day, itself, will be beautiful, too. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, an isolated afternoon shower or two cannot be ruled out completely.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s with June’s arrival a couple short days away. Enjoy your long weekend, the ‘unofficial start of Summer.’

Soak up this sunshine and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans from 4:30AM until 7AM!