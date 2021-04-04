10:30PM Sunday: Cold start Monday, sunny and 75 forecast for afternoon!

Happy Easter Sunday! Overall, this was a gorgeous forecast for the holiday weekend across southeast Louisiana and New Orleans, itself.

Yesterday, we were dealing with additional clouds and cooler highs, too, to make it feel ever colder. Temperatures are a bit warmernow across the state.

Monday, it will, again, be tough to stay inside in such gorgeous conditions with sunshine galore! Highs by your afternoon after lunch reach the 70s area-wide once more. Just a perfect forecast for any outdoor activities.

Anticipate an overall pleasant night tonight, as well. It will be chilly with temperatures falling into the 40s north of Lake Ponchartrain and 50s south!

Monday, few clouds return but the theme continues being warmth. We’ll see an increase in rain chances on Tuesday as highs begin climbing toward 80 degree marks by mid week.

Keep up, updates remain available online on WGNO.com during Good Morning New Orleans!

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season