10:30PM Sunday: Cold rain tonight and a cold start to the week

Weather

A strong storm system is bringing a rare blanket of snow to parts of Louisiana and Mississippi tonight but unfortunately for the snow lovers only rain for our viewing area

Temperatures are just a bit too warm for us to get any of the white stuff. As a matter of fact that snow line is actually moving north a bit as expected this evening.

Rain chances will continue overnight with even a rumble of thunder possible on the south shore. Look for some locally heavy downpours as well.

Rain will be moving out around the morning commute time but the cold weather is here to stay for a couple of days. Monday will not be very pleasant with cloud cover, wind, and highs only in the mid 40s.

We get back below freezing on the north shore both Tuesday and Wednesday morning before starting to warm up a bit after that.

The rest of the week looks dry with temperatures back to the 60s on Thursday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

40° / 39°
Rain
Rain 0% 40° 39°

Monday

46° / 39°
AM Light Rain
AM Light Rain 69% 46° 39°

Tuesday

51° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 51° 41°

Wednesday

56° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 56° 41°

Thursday

65° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 65° 50°

Friday

58° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 58° 42°

Saturday

57° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 57° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

40°

12 AM
Light Rain
68%
40°

40°

1 AM
Showers
52%
40°

40°

2 AM
Rain
66%
40°

43°

3 AM
Heavy Rain
97%
43°

44°

4 AM
Rain
100%
44°

44°

5 AM
Rain
98%
44°

44°

6 AM
Rain
74%
44°

43°

7 AM
Light Rain
69%
43°

42°

8 AM
Showers
47%
42°

42°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

44°

10 AM
Cloudy
11%
44°

45°

11 AM
Cloudy
10%
45°

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

1 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

2 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

46°

4 PM
Cloudy
5%
46°

46°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

46°

6 PM
Cloudy
6%
46°

45°

7 PM
Cloudy
6%
45°

45°

8 PM
Cloudy
6%
45°

44°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
44°

44°

10 PM
Cloudy
6%
44°

43°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
43°

