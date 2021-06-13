10:30PM Sunday: All eyes on the tropics!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana has been hot and humid with record-tying temperatures and sunshine.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the mid 90s. Once the humidity factored, in, however it felt like the triple digits across southeast Louisiana. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

Right now, strong storms are ending after a gusty wind and hail threat. There were lots of lightning strikes and heavy downpours imbedded in those, and the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a level 2/5 Slight Risk across both sides of the lake. Late tonight we’ll see clearing before rain chances return much of this week. At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% or 40% threat of showers through your upcoming week. Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche by early next week and a 50% chance by mid-week. We can keep a close eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather Video

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

75° / 74°
Fair
Fair 0% 75° 74°

Monday

95° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 42% 95° 79°

Tuesday

92° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 92° 78°

Wednesday

92° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 92° 79°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 91° 79°

Friday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 79°

Saturday

83° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 83° 79°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
76°

74°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
75°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
78°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
77°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
22%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
86°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
88°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
19%
90°

91°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
91°

92°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
92°

93°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
93°

94°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
94°

93°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
93°

91°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
91°

88°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
88°

85°

8 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
85°

84°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
83°

