10:30PM Saturday: Sunshine on the way Sunday!

Happy Saturday! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s nice weather we enjoyed!
Afternoon highs were, area-wide, cooler, reaching the lower 80s given the cloud deck overhead. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 50s-60s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!
Rain chances are now done for a bit, and we stay dry through Memorial Day, itself. Until then, an isolated afternoon shower cannot be ruled out completely, especially near the coast.
Enjoy this “cooler” day ahead plus lower humidity while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the entire long weekend. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM!