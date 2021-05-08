10:30PM Saturday: Mother Nature’s finest in the forecast for Mother’s Day!

The forecast for Mother’s Day weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on today’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Thursday, humidity decreased as a bit more dry air took over. At that point, rain chances became minimal with sunshine, and that continues tomorrow.

Overnight tonight will be nice but cooler with 60s north, then the 70s south, so add a layer tomorrow morning before stepping out!

All of this is great news for celebrating moms. Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating for the occasion after these past few weekends we observed included storms.

Late Sunday night around 11 p.m. or midnight, there is a chance for storms north, and several could be severe. The Storm Preditction Center is issuing a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for much of western Louisiana.

Enjoy Mother’s Day afternoon’s dry forecast before more rain comes back into our forecast for Monday until Thursday.

