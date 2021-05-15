10:30PM Saturday: Mostly dry forecast for Sunday, then the rain comes back!

Happy Saturday! The forecast for our weekend across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is a continuation on yesterday’s stunning weather we enjoyed!

Great news tonight to celebrate the middle of May! Finally, Mother Nature is cooperating after a crazy past week of weather!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect totally different conditions. 50s on the Northshore but 60s-70s on the Southshore!

Late tomorrow to early Monday, there’s the chance for additional clouds then an increase in rain chances as your week progresses. Right now, Storm Prediction Center is issuing no risk levels here locally for severe potential.

Stormier weather sticks around through next weekend, so have ways you can receive warning information on hand incase anything is issued!

Enjoy this sunshine while it lasts and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available all night tonight. Catch us live during WGNO News at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

72° / 67°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 72° 67°

Sunday

82° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 82° 72°

Monday

82° / 73°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 82° 73°

Tuesday

83° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 83° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 81° 75°

Thursday

81° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 81° 75°

Friday

82° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 82° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
70°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
68°

69°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
69°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

81°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
81°

79°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
79°

78°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
78°

76°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
75°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

