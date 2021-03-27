10:30PM Saturday: Cold front on its way Sunday!

Happy Saturday as a windy day today wraps up across southeast Louisiana. This was slightly more comfortable after rain and humidity were the themes all week.

Highs by your afternoon after lunch reached the lower to mid 80s area-wide. Anticipate an overall pleasant, warm night tonight, as well. Temperatures remain in 60s or 70s north of Lake Pontchartrain and 70s south.

Tomorrow, rain chances increase in your Sunday outlook. Another system is on its way, so some cooler air will be behind tomorrow’s cold front but then the boundary lifts north.

Another returns mid-week, so the storms will ramp up again in these next five days. We have spring-like patterns sticking around with the forecast for Easter weekend looking much quieter.

