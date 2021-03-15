10:30PM Monday: Warm and muggy again Tuesday

Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side until a cold front moves through Wednesday night. That is going to mean another afternoon with low 80s on Tuesday and a lot of humidity. There may be a spotty shower but in general rain chances will hold off until Wednesday.

Right now it looks like a lot of the rain moves in after sunset Wednesday night. This cold front will push through with a line of storms and rain. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. The best chance of severe weather will be north of the area but it’s worth watching.

After that we will see drier and much cooler weather move in for the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

73° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 73° 70°

Tuesday

82° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 82° 71°

Wednesday

82° / 57°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 82° 57°

Thursday

69° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 69° 52°

Friday

67° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 67° 50°

Saturday

66° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 66° 55°

Sunday

68° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 57°

Humidity

Interactive Radar

