10:30PM Monday: Warm and muggy again Tuesday

Temperatures will continue to be on the warm side until a cold front moves through Wednesday night. That is going to mean another afternoon with low 80s on Tuesday and a lot of humidity. There may be a spotty shower but in general rain chances will hold off until Wednesday.

Right now it looks like a lot of the rain moves in after sunset Wednesday night. This cold front will push through with a line of storms and rain. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side. The best chance of severe weather will be north of the area but it’s worth watching.

After that we will see drier and much cooler weather move in for the second half of the week and the upcoming weekend.

