10:30PM Monday: Summer-like forecast for Tuesday!

Happy June! Once again, the forecast for tonight across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is nice and quiet with increasing humidity and some clouds!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s or 90s. Overnight, over Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of the lake!

Late tonight to early Tuesday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses through Wednesday! At that point, scattered showers cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms. Our forecast for your upcoming weekend, however, will be better!

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s! Typical for June!

Right now, the next 48 hours look calm in terms of potential tropical development! There is, however, a 30% chance for formation of a low pressure in the Carribean Sea between Thursday and Friday! This is something we’ll keep an eye on, of course, but there’s no reason to be concerned yet.

Soak up these “cooler” temperatures while they last and keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!