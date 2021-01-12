10:30PM Monday: Staying chilly overall for the week

Temperatures are going to stay below normal through Wednesday. The overnight lows will not necessarily be any colder than what we’ve seen so far this season but afternoon temperatures will not be warming up that much.

Cloud cover will be slow to clear out tonight but even still it looks like lows will make it down below freezing simply because of how strong this airmass is.

Look for a light freeze to the north with morning temperatures of 29-32 across the northern half of the area. Pipes should be ok but make sure to protect the plants and pets.

South shore numbers will be mainly in the mid 30s. However some spots inland and especially west of the lakes will likely drop down to freezing briefly. Make sure you protect any sensitive plants and pets in these areas as well.

Sun will come back on Tuesday but afternoon temperatures will stay cool with highs only in the low 50s. Another night below freezing is likely in the same spots for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

