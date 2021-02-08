10:30PM Monday: Showers tonight with more rain this week

Weather

Scattered showers are moving through the area Monday night with some producing brief periods of heavy rain

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers are moving through the area Monday night with some producing brief periods of heavy rain. This activity will continue to shift east after midnight and should be out of the area by daybreak Tuesday.

Look for some locally heavy downpours to continue to develop on the eastern side of the area before the rain moves out.

Fog will be patchy later tonight and Tuesday morning but likely will be more dense Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Tomorrow looks like the driest day of the week at this point. Enjoy your Tuesday as temperatures get back into the low 70s. Rain chances start to go up Wednesday although that looks to be mainly north of I-12 and not all day.

After that soggy conditions move back in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s through mid-week and then getting quite a bit cooler by Friday through the weekend.

It’s still early to tell exactly how cool but we could be seeing a major shot of cold air by later Saturday and Sunday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 60°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 62° 60°

Tuesday

73° / 61°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 15% 73° 61°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 75° 65°

Thursday

74° / 55°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 89% 74° 55°

Friday

59° / 46°
Rain
Rain 72% 59° 46°

Saturday

56° / 33°
Few Showers
Few Showers 33% 56° 33°

Sunday

44° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 44° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
62°

62°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

62°

1 AM
Cloudy
24%
62°

63°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
63°

63°

3 AM
Cloudy
22%
63°

62°

4 AM
Foggy
10%
62°

62°

5 AM
Foggy
11%
62°

62°

6 AM
Foggy
15%
62°

62°

7 AM
Cloudy
15%
62°

61°

8 AM
Cloudy
14%
61°

62°

9 AM
Cloudy
12%
62°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
64°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
70°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
72°

72°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
72°

70°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
66°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
64°

64°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
64°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News