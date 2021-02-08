10:30PM Monday: Showers tonight with more rain this week

Scattered showers are moving through the area Monday night with some producing brief periods of heavy rain

Scattered showers are moving through the area Monday night with some producing brief periods of heavy rain. This activity will continue to shift east after midnight and should be out of the area by daybreak Tuesday.

Look for some locally heavy downpours to continue to develop on the eastern side of the area before the rain moves out.

Fog will be patchy later tonight and Tuesday morning but likely will be more dense Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Tomorrow looks like the driest day of the week at this point. Enjoy your Tuesday as temperatures get back into the low 70s. Rain chances start to go up Wednesday although that looks to be mainly north of I-12 and not all day.

After that soggy conditions move back in for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 70s through mid-week and then getting quite a bit cooler by Friday through the weekend.

It’s still early to tell exactly how cool but we could be seeing a major shot of cold air by later Saturday and Sunday.

