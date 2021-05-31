10:30PM Monday: Rain chances each day this week!

Happy Memorial Day! Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was nearly perfect with low humidity and wall to wall sunshine!

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the 80s. Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 60s on the Northshore but 70s on the Southshore!

Late tonight to early Tuesday, there’s the chance for an increase in clouds and humidity. Rain chances look more impressive as our upcoming week progresses… At that point, scattered afternoon showers cannot be ruled out with each presenting about a 40% or 50% chance of storms.

Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into the upper 80s or low 90s with June’s arrival a day away. Enjoy the rest of your long weekend and ‘unofficial start of Summer.’

Keep up as more information on WGNO.com will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

75° / 73°
Clear
Clear 0% 75° 73°

Tuesday

86° / 74°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 51% 86° 74°

Wednesday

84° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 84° 74°

Thursday

83° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 83° 74°

Friday

82° / 74°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 82° 74°

Saturday

83° / 75°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 83° 75°

Sunday

82° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 82° 76°

Humidity

