10:30PM Monday: Off and on showers then much colder

Winter will make a return later in the week after we see the warm and muggy conditions to start

A cold front will remain over the area Monday night through Wednesday morning. This will keep the area in warm and muggy conditions.

The humidity line shows the difference as the front moves through midday Wednesday. Warm and muggy weather will give way to cooler and drier conditions for Thursday and Friday. Look for windy conditions behind the front Wednesday afternoon as well.

Rain chances will continue until the front moves through. However overall rainfall amounts will be light. Look for scattered showers tonight through Wednesday morning, but these will be spotty during this time frame.

After the front moves through highs will only reach into the mid 50s on Thursday with lows back into the 30s for Thursday and Friday mornings.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

71° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 71° 65°

Tuesday

71° / 67°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 75% 71° 67°

Wednesday

69° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 52% 69° 43°

Thursday

56° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 56° 45°

Friday

63° / 52°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 52°

Saturday

70° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 14% 70° 62°

Sunday

73° / 52°
AM Showers
AM Showers 37% 73° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
71°

71°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
71°

70°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
69°

69°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
69°

68°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
68°

68°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
68°

66°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
66°

67°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

70°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
70°

71°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
71°

69°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
69°

70°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
70°

69°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
69°

69°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
69°

68°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
68°

69°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
69°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
69°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

69°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
75%
69°

69°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
69°

