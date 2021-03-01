10:30PM Monday: Not a pleasant Tuesday ahead

Tuesday will be a good day to stay inside. After such a nice run of spring weather the past few days we are going to get rainy and cooler.

Look for showers to start spreading into the area tonight. These will continue through much of Tuesday afternoon. Some rain will be locally heavy at times with isolated embedded thunderstorms as well.

Temperatures are not going to move much through the day. We are going to stay in the low to mid 50s across much of the area. Some areas south of I-10 will see the upper 50s.

The good news is the gloomy weather only sticks around for a day. We are going to see plenty of sun Wednesday and Thursday with highs back in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday.

