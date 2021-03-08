10:30PM Monday: Much warmer the rest of the week

One more cool night is on the way before temperatures really start to warm up through the rest of the week.

Look for low 40s to the north by Tuesday morning. A few of the colder spots could briefly dip into the upper 30s.

South shore temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s with the cooler spots more inland away from the coast.

After that look for plenty of sun on Tuesday with just a few more clouds than what we have seen today. Temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer in the mid 70s.

We will continue to warm through the week with upper 70s Wednesday to around 80 by Thursday. At the moment there doesn’t appear to be much rain chance through the work week.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season