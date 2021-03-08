10:30PM Monday: Much warmer the rest of the week

One more cool night is on the way before temperatures really start to warm up through the rest of the week.

Look for low 40s to the north by Tuesday morning. A few of the colder spots could briefly dip into the upper 30s.

South shore temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the low 50s with the cooler spots more inland away from the coast.

After that look for plenty of sun on Tuesday with just a few more clouds than what we have seen today. Temperatures will also be a few degrees warmer in the mid 70s.

We will continue to warm through the week with upper 70s Wednesday to around 80 by Thursday. At the moment there doesn’t appear to be much rain chance through the work week.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

58° / 53°
Clear
Clear 0% 58° 53°

Tuesday

73° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 73° 62°

Wednesday

75° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 75° 65°

Thursday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 76° 64°

Friday

76° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 76° 63°

Saturday

75° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 75° 62°

Sunday

75° / 62°
PM Showers
PM Showers 36% 75° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 PM
Clear
2%
57°

57°

12 AM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

1 AM
Clear
2%
56°

55°

2 AM
Clear
2%
55°

55°

3 AM
Clear
2%
55°

54°

4 AM
Clear
2%
54°

54°

5 AM
Clear
3%
54°

54°

6 AM
Clear
6%
54°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
54°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
59°

64°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
64°

66°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

69°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

70°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
72°

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
67°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
66°

65°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
9%
64°

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
64°

