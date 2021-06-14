10:30PM Monday: Keeping an eye on the tropics!

Once again, the forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana was hot and humid with near record-tying temperatures and sunshine.

Afternoon highs were, area-wide, reaching the low to mid 90s. Once the humidity factored, in, however, it felt like the triple digits across much of southeast Louisiana. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7PM for the central portion of our state, so drink plenty of water and stay inside in air conditioning whenever possible.

Overnight, over both Northshore and Southshore locations, expect 70s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain! Late tonight, we’ll see steady clearing before rain chances return much of this week. At that point, scattered activity cannot be ruled out with each day presenting about a 30% or 40% threat of showers through your upcoming week. Of course, this is going to mean temperatures rise into mostly low 90s! Typical forecasts for June!

Right now, no immediate concerns amid open waters! These next 48 hours look calm as far as potential tropical development, but there is about a 20% chance for formation of this materializing low pressure system in the Bay of Campeche by early next week and a 70% chance by late week. We can keep a close eye on it, of course, but there’s no reason on being concerned yet!

Soak up these gradually warming temperatures while they last and keep up as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available the whole day today. Catch us live during Good Morning New Orleans!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

82° / 78°
Clear
Clear 0% 82° 78°

Tuesday

92° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 92° 77°

Wednesday

94° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 94° 77°

Thursday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 91° 79°

Friday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 84° 79°

Saturday

84° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 84° 79°

Sunday

86° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 86° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
80°

79°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
79°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
78°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
79°

83°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
83°

85°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
85°

87°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
12%
87°

89°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
89°

90°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
90°

90°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
90°

87°

2 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
87°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
90°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
90°

91°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
89°

86°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
86°

84°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
84°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
81°

