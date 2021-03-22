10:30PM Monday: Heavy rain potential the next few days

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

A cold front will be moving into the area Tuesday and then become stalled through Thursday. This stationary front will be the focus for several rounds of locally heavy rain over the next few days.

There are still some questions regarding the rainfall amounts with this system. However because of the threat for prolonged periods of heavy rain we have a Flash Flood Watch in the area from Tuesday morning through midnight Thursday night.

The biggest threat will be training of any storms that develop which means heavy rain would be repeating over the same areas. Otherwise several inches of rain spread out over 3 days will not be a huge issue.

Overall rainfall totals will likely be in the 4-8 inch range. Some models are indicating more so the potential for higher amounts is there but it will likely be in isolated areas. Right now the heaviest rain looks to fall from just south of I-10 on the south shore to along the Mississippi coast.

There will also be a very low end chance of a strong to severe storm Tuesday through Thursday but heavy rain looks like the main threat at the moment.

Keep an eye on the weather over the next few days and as always stay with us on air and online.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

65° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 65° 64°

Tuesday

74° / 68°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 98% 74° 68°

Wednesday

72° / 70°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 72° 70°

Thursday

79° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind
Scattered Thunderstorms/Wind 43% 79° 62°

Friday

78° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 78° 68°

Saturday

83° / 70°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 83° 70°

Sunday

80° / 60°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 46% 80° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
65°

66°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

66°

3 AM
Cloudy
15%
66°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
15%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
16%
68°

69°

7 AM
Few Showers
31%
69°

69°

8 AM
Showers
41%
69°

69°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
69°

71°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
71°

72°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
74%
72°

72°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
72°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
69°

70°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
98%
70°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
95%
70°

70°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
70°

70°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
70°

70°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
85%
70°

70°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
70°

71°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
71°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
70°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
70°

