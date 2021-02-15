10:30PM Monday: Frigid tonight then a cold Mardi Gras

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

The coldest night in quite some time is on the way with a hard freeze likely for the entire area.

Look for temperatures to drop into the mid and upper teens in the northern half of the area. These temperatures will last for several hours making conditions hazardous for exposed pipes and faucets.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-16.png

On the south shore temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s. These temperatures will also be cold enough to cause damage to exposed pipes. Insulate pipes and outdoor faucets and leave a small stream of water flowing from one faucet overnight.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-11.png

The other issue will be the wind. Forecast wind chill values reach the single digits early Tuesday in the colder spots. This could be dangerous to be out in for any length of time. It’s best to just stay inside through midday Tuesday.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture4.png

Highs Tuesday afternoon only reach into the upper 30s to around 40. It will be one of the coldest Mardi Gras days we have seen.

After that we see another chance of rain Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with another cold of cold air behind it. However it will not be as cold as the current arctic air.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

27° / 25°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 27° 25°

Tuesday

40° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 40° 34°

Wednesday

63° / 42°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 93% 63° 42°

Thursday

47° / 32°
AM Showers
AM Showers 35% 47° 32°

Friday

48° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 48° 36°

Saturday

57° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 57° 49°

Sunday

65° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 65° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

27°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°

27°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
27°

26°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
26°

26°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
26°

26°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
26°

26°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
26°

28°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
28°

30°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
30°

32°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
32°

34°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
34°

35°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
35°

37°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
37°

39°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

39°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

38°

6 PM
Clear
1%
38°

37°

7 PM
Clear
2%
37°

36°

8 PM
Clear
2%
36°

36°

9 PM
Clear
3%
36°

36°

10 PM
Clear
3%
36°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News