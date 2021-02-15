10:30PM Monday: Frigid tonight then a cold Mardi Gras

The coldest night in quite some time is on the way with a hard freeze likely for the entire area.

Look for temperatures to drop into the mid and upper teens in the northern half of the area. These temperatures will last for several hours making conditions hazardous for exposed pipes and faucets.

On the south shore temperatures will drop into the low to mid 20s. These temperatures will also be cold enough to cause damage to exposed pipes. Insulate pipes and outdoor faucets and leave a small stream of water flowing from one faucet overnight.

The other issue will be the wind. Forecast wind chill values reach the single digits early Tuesday in the colder spots. This could be dangerous to be out in for any length of time. It’s best to just stay inside through midday Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday afternoon only reach into the upper 30s to around 40. It will be one of the coldest Mardi Gras days we have seen.

After that we see another chance of rain Wednesday evening through Thursday morning with another cold of cold air behind it. However it will not be as cold as the current arctic air.

