10:30PM Mardi Gras: Freezing tonight, strong storms possible tomorrow

A very active 36 hours of weather is on the way as another strong storm system moves across the area.

First off temperatures tonight will once again be well below freezing across the northern half of the area. Look for low to mid 20s and we have a Hard Freeze Warning in effect again. These are the areas you will need to leave a faucet running overnight.

South shore areas will mainly see a freeze with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Faucet running is likely not necessary although may not be a bad idea west of highway 90.

Tomorrow another area of low pressure will move across the region. However this will move farther inland than the last one meaning we will see rain instead of ice locally. Some of the rain will be locally heavy.

There is also the threat of severe weather, especially closer to the coast. These areas are currently in a level 2 risk from the Storm Prediction Center. Stay alert and have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area.

Temperatures will cool back down for Thursday and Friday.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season