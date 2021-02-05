10:30PM Friday weather: Staying cool this weekend but warmer after

Weather

A cool weekend is on the way but at least it will be drier on Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cool weekend is on the way but at least it will be drier on Sunday. Look for a range of temperatures by Saturday afternoon as the front begins to lift inland by later in the day. Most likely it does get not all the way through the area so the northern half stays cool with mid 50s.

The south shore however will see low to mid 60s south of I-10 as that front moves north of those areas.

Expect scattered showers on Saturday but not as persistent as what we saw Friday. We will start to clear out Saturday night and stay cool with the upper 50s on Sunday.

Warmer temperatures start to move in early next week with highs back to near 70 on Tuesday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

50° / 50°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 50° 50°

Saturday

59° / 48°
Rain
Rain 82% 59° 48°

Sunday

59° / 47°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 7% 59° 47°

Monday

67° / 62°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 67° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 70° 61°

Wednesday

71° / 61°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 71° 61°

Thursday

69° / 51°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 63% 69° 51°

Hourly Forecast

51°

11 PM
Showers
46%
51°

51°

12 AM
Showers
46%
51°

51°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
51°

53°

2 AM
Cloudy
15%
53°

53°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
53°

53°

4 AM
Cloudy
17%
53°

54°

5 AM
Showers
53%
54°

54°

6 AM
Light Rain
75%
54°

54°

7 AM
Light Rain
69%
54°

54°

8 AM
Light Rain
79%
54°

55°

9 AM
Rain
82%
55°

55°

10 AM
Rain
78%
55°

55°

11 AM
Light Rain
70%
55°

56°

12 PM
Light Rain
67%
56°

56°

1 PM
Showers
45%
56°

57°

2 PM
Showers
40%
57°

58°

3 PM
Few Showers
34%
58°

58°

4 PM
Few Showers
33%
58°

58°

5 PM
Few Showers
33%
58°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
22%
59°

58°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
58°

57°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
57°

57°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
57°

