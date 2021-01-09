10:30PM Friday weather: Cold this weekend and into next week!

Cold weather is here to stay for the next several days as temperatures remain well below normal, especially during the afternoon

Through tonight look for lows in the 30s around most of the area. However a couple of factors may prevent temperatures from dropping as much as they could.

First off the winds are still fairly brisk.

Number closer to 10, and certainly in the teens, prevent the cold air from really being able to settle down to ground level. At least most of the time barring an extremely strong air mass.

The other factor is the cloud cover. After earlier clearing the clouds are moving back into the area from the north.

If those stick around through the night, which it looks like they will for at least a few hours, then temperatures will stay a bit warmer.

All in all it still looks like low to mid 30s north with mid to upper 30s and around 40 south, but perhaps not as far below freezing as originally though. Saturday night and Sunday morning will likely be much colder with clear skies and less wind.

The next rain chance is still coming in early Monday with the next storm system.

Temperatures just look too warm for our area to see any wintry precip. However farther north along I-20 snowfall accumulations will be possible.

Temperatures rebound a bit by the end of next week.

