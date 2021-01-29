10:30PM Friday: Warmer weekend and then winter comes back

Warmer air will be moving back in to start the weekend

Warmer air will be moving back in to start the weekend. After a cool night with upper 30s and low 40s north to mid to upper 40s south we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s on Saturday.

Winds will pick up out of the southeast and cloud cover will increase as well.

Our next cold front will be moving through early on Sunday. Look for scattered showers around the area early in the morning.

After that cooler air will begin to filter in later in the day. Monday will be back in the mid 50s for highs and then temperatures will approach freezing again in the colder spots Tuesday morning. This will be a dry pattern for several days as well outside of the early morning chance on Sunday.

