10:30PM Friday: Warmer weekend and then winter comes back

Warmer air will be moving back in to start the weekend

Warmer air will be moving back in to start the weekend. After a cool night with upper 30s and low 40s north to mid to upper 40s south we will see temperatures warm into the upper 60s on Saturday.

Winds will pick up out of the southeast and cloud cover will increase as well.

Our next cold front will be moving through early on Sunday. Look for scattered showers around the area early in the morning.

After that cooler air will begin to filter in later in the day. Monday will be back in the mid 50s for highs and then temperatures will approach freezing again in the colder spots Tuesday morning. This will be a dry pattern for several days as well outside of the early morning chance on Sunday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

49° / 48°
Clear
Clear 0% 49° 48°

Saturday

69° / 64°
Cloudy
Cloudy 13% 69° 64°

Sunday

69° / 45°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 69° 45°

Monday

55° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 55° 41°

Tuesday

56° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 56° 43°

Wednesday

64° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 64° 56°

Thursday

74° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 23% 74° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

49°

11 PM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
2%
49°

49°

1 AM
Clear
2%
49°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
50°

50°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
50°

51°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
51°

52°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
52°

53°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
53°

54°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
6%
56°

59°

9 AM
Cloudy
7%
59°

62°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
62°

64°

11 AM
Cloudy
13%
64°

65°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
65°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
12%
67°

68°

2 PM
Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

3 PM
Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
67°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
67°

66°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
66°

67°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

67°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
67°

66°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°

66°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
66°

Interactive Radar

