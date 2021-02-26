10:30PM Friday: Warm weekend then rain next week

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Warm and muggy conditions will continue through the weekend. Look for another night of fog developing later and into Saturday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect.

Temperatures Saturday will be warm again with highs around 80. The main difference will be a bit more cloud cover than what we had on Friday.

Expect more of the same through the weekend with rain chances increasing early next week as a cold front moves in. That will also lower afternoon temperatures to more seasonable levels for this time of year.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 70° 65°

Saturday

78° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 78° 68°

Sunday

80° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 80° 65°

Monday

72° / 58°
Showers
Showers 67% 72° 58°

Tuesday

63° / 54°
Showers
Showers 59% 63° 54°

Wednesday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 18% 66° 54°

Thursday

68° / 55°
Showers
Showers 41% 68° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
69°

68°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
68°

66°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
66°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

66°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
66°

66°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
66°

67°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
67°

68°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

70°

9 AM
Cloudy
11%
70°

73°

10 AM
Cloudy
9%
73°

75°

11 AM
Cloudy
19%
75°

76°

12 PM
Cloudy
21%
76°

77°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
77°

77°

2 PM
Cloudy
12%
77°

78°

3 PM
Cloudy
7%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
77°

77°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
77°

75°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
75°

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
72°

72°

9 PM
Cloudy
11%
72°

71°

10 PM
Cloudy
12%
71°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News