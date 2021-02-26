10:30PM Friday: Warm weekend then rain next week

Warm and muggy conditions will continue through the weekend. Look for another night of fog developing later and into Saturday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect.

Temperatures Saturday will be warm again with highs around 80. The main difference will be a bit more cloud cover than what we had on Friday.

Expect more of the same through the weekend with rain chances increasing early next week as a cold front moves in. That will also lower afternoon temperatures to more seasonable levels for this time of year.

