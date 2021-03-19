10:30PM Friday: Spring starts tomorrow!

It did not feel like spring on Friday but it actually begins at 4:37 AM on Saturday morning. That means 12 hours of daylight for everybody as the sun is directly above the Equator for the day.

Temperatures will still be below normal thanks to cloud cover and the cooler air mass in place. Look for mid 60s through the afternoon Saturday with clouds stubborn to clear until later in the day.

Sunday will be a beautiful day with sun and temperatures around 70 through the afternoon. It doesn’t last long though with more rain chances coming in next week.

Right now it looks like off and on waves of rain Tuesday through Thursday with some locally heavy rain at times. Temperatures will be warmer next week.

