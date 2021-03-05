10:30PM Friday: Rain moves out for a beautiful weekend

Rain is moving through the area Friday evening but the good news is the system is a fast mover and will clear out in time for the weekend.

By early Saturday morning the rain will be well east of the area.

That will lead us to a lot of sun through the afternoon on Saturday. Temperatures will stay seasonable and just a few degrees below normal with mostly mid 60s through the afternoon. Actual highs may briefly reach the upper 60s.

Look for more of the same on Sunday with mid 60s through the day. We will see a couple cool nights this time around with mid to upper 30s north both Sunday and Monday mornings.

Look for another big warming trend through the middle of next week.

