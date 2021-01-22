10:30PM Friday: Rain chances into Saturday then a big warming trend

Showers are continuing along the coast this evening and that trend will continue overnight into Saturday morning

Showers are continuing along the coast this evening and that trend will continue overnight into Saturday morning. Sea fog will also be possible along the coastal areas overnight.

The zone of rain will last over the area through Saturday. Expect off and on showers to taper off during the day.

The forecast model shows showers early Saturday morning.

However the front will remain in the southern parts of the area keeping temperatures on the cool side through the day.

Afternoon temperatures will only get into the low 60s for most of the area Saturday afternoon. Look for drier conditions Sunday with highs back in the low 70s.

Monday will be a warm day with mid to upper 70s with a chance for some scattered showers, while drier weather moves in by Thursday behind one more front. A cooler end to the week is on the way as well.

