10:30PM Friday: Rain chances into Saturday then a big warming trend

Weather

Showers are continuing along the coast this evening and that trend will continue overnight into Saturday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers are continuing along the coast this evening and that trend will continue overnight into Saturday morning. Sea fog will also be possible along the coastal areas overnight.

The zone of rain will last over the area through Saturday. Expect off and on showers to taper off during the day.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2-19.png

The forecast model shows showers early Saturday morning.

However the front will remain in the southern parts of the area keeping temperatures on the cool side through the day.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3-5.png

Afternoon temperatures will only get into the low 60s for most of the area Saturday afternoon. Look for drier conditions Sunday with highs back in the low 70s.

Monday will be a warm day with mid to upper 70s with a chance for some scattered showers, while drier weather moves in by Thursday behind one more front. A cooler end to the week is on the way as well.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

61° / 57°
Fog
Fog 0% 61° 57°

Saturday

60° / 59°
Showers
Showers 60% 60° 59°

Sunday

73° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 73° 66°

Monday

76° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 53% 76° 62°

Tuesday

70° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 57% 70° 63°

Wednesday

70° / 50°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 70° 50°

Thursday

62° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 62° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
61°

61°

12 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

61°

1 AM
Cloudy
19%
61°

61°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
61°

61°

3 AM
Cloudy
19%
61°

60°

4 AM
Cloudy
19%
60°

60°

5 AM
Showers
49%
60°

60°

6 AM
Light Rain
65%
60°

59°

7 AM
Showers
57%
59°

58°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
58°

57°

9 AM
Showers
52%
57°

58°

10 AM
Showers
43%
58°

58°

11 AM
Showers
52%
58°

60°

12 PM
Showers
36%
60°

59°

1 PM
Few Showers
34%
59°

59°

2 PM
Showers
39%
59°

59°

3 PM
Cloudy
22%
59°

59°

4 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

59°

5 PM
Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
59°

60°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
60°

60°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

9 PM
Cloudy
17%
60°

60°

10 PM
Cloudy
13%
60°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News