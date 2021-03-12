10:30PM Friday: A spring-like weekend to start Daylight Saving time

Patchy areas of fog will be possible overnight and early Saturday as humidity builds into the area

Patchy areas of fog will be possible overnight and early Saturday as humidity builds into the area. Some of this could be dense and we have a Dense Fog Advisory for the northern half of the area.

Otherwise once any fog burns off look for more of the same for your Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures look to stay warm through Wednesday. Spotty showers will move back into the area Sunday afternoon with better chances, especially in the northern half, by Monday and Tuesday.

At the moment it looks like a stronger cold front Wednesday that will bring cooler weather by the end of the week.

