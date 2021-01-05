10:30PM forecast: Not as cold tonight but cooler Tuesday

Temperatures will be cooler but pleasant over the next couple of days but then winter comes back in a big way through the weekend

Temperatures will be cooler but pleasant over the next couple of days but then winter comes back in a big way through the weekend. A weak cold front is moving through tonight which will knock afternoon highs down several degrees from Monday.

However ahead of the cold front it will stay a bit warmer overnight. Look for mainly low 40s by Tuesday morning with just a few spots getting into the upper 30s for lows.

After that the system gets more active through the week. The first storm system moves through Wednesday night with rain and cooler temps for Thursday. Another one looks to move through on Sunday.

These systems will continue to bring cooler air into the region and overall it looks like we will stay below normal through the middle of the month.

