10:30AM Monday: Brief cold shot tonight then mild

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak cold front pushed through the area Monday morning with the colder air lingering behind by several hours. This means we are seeing mild conditions with low to upper 60s around the area. Some places will stay near 70 through the early afternoon.

After that we do see a brief shot a cool air overnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s to the north.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture2.jpg

Look for some upper 30s to low 40s south.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Capture3.jpg

Otherwise the rest of the week will be mild with upper 60s Tuesday and low to mid 70s after that. This looks like a mainly dry week as well with just a chance for a few showers Thursday night.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 67° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 48°

Wednesday

74° / 58°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 74° 58°

Thursday

72° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 72° 59°

Friday

71° / 59°
AM Showers
AM Showers 30% 71° 59°

Saturday

71° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 71° 63°

Sunday

76° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 76° 64°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

12 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

66°

2 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

66°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

66°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
66°

65°

5 PM
Sunny
1%
65°

62°

6 PM
Clear
1%
62°

60°

7 PM
Clear
2%
60°

59°

8 PM
Clear
2%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
2%
57°

56°

10 PM
Clear
2%
56°

54°

11 PM
Clear
3%
54°

52°

12 AM
Clear
3%
52°

51°

1 AM
Clear
4%
51°

49°

2 AM
Clear
4%
49°

48°

3 AM
Clear
4%
48°

47°

4 AM
Clear
5%
47°

46°

5 AM
Clear
5%
46°

45°

6 AM
Clear
5%
45°

46°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
46°

49°

8 AM
Sunny
2%
49°

53°

9 AM
Sunny
1%
53°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News