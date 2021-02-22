10:30AM Monday: Brief cold shot tonight then mild

A weak cold front pushed through the area Monday morning with the colder air lingering behind by several hours. This means we are seeing mild conditions with low to upper 60s around the area. Some places will stay near 70 through the early afternoon.

After that we do see a brief shot a cool air overnight. Lows will be in the mid 30s to the north.

Look for some upper 30s to low 40s south.

Otherwise the rest of the week will be mild with upper 60s Tuesday and low to mid 70s after that. This looks like a mainly dry week as well with just a chance for a few showers Thursday night.

