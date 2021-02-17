11:30AM VIDEO FORECAST – Winds picking up. Severe risk this evening. Here’s the details:

11:30AM FORECAST — Very cold to Ash Wednesday. Risk for severe thunderstorms this evening. Here’s the details:

The winter that keeps on giving…another Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Louisiana. Unfortunately, this storm will bring freezing rain & sleet to places just impacted by Monday’s winter storm.

Meanwhile in southeast Louisiana within the “warm sector” of this approaching winter storm, we’re monitoring a severe weather threat late today into early tonight.

A Slight Risk(Level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms. Main risk of damaging winds 45-60mph, large hail, & few isolated tornadoes. Timeframe for greatest severe risk looks to be between 5PM-9PM from west to east.

The key lacking ingredient for severe weather will be instability(heat & humidity) as temperatures will only rebound into the upper 50s/near 60 near New Orleans.

Behind the severe risk, much colder air will return. Another moderate to hard freeze expected north of the lake Thursday & Friday nights.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

58° / 41°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 97% 58° 41°

Thursday

47° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 47° 34°

Friday

47° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 47° 34°

Saturday

53° / 44°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 53° 44°

Sunday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 65° 54°

Monday

61° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 61° 45°

Tuesday

62° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 62° 49°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

12 PM
Cloudy
10%
46°

49°

1 PM
Cloudy
14%
49°

51°

2 PM
Cloudy
18%
51°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
55°

55°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
55°

56°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
56°

56°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
56°

57°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
57°

58°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
58°

49°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
90%
49°

48°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
87%
48°

47°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
80%
47°

46°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
46°

46°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
46°

46°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
46°

45°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
45°

45°

4 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
45°

45°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
45°

44°

6 AM
Showers
37%
44°

44°

7 AM
Showers
38%
44°

42°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
42°

41°

9 AM
Cloudy
16%
41°

41°

10 AM
Cloudy
18%
41°

43°

11 AM
Cloudy
17%
43°

