10:30AM FORECAST — Hard Freeze Warning issued for the Northshore, Freeze Warnings southshore.

10:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Gloomy & chilly Thursday. High temperatures only in the middle 40s. Few spotty showers/mist Thursday morning-mid day.

Little/no sunshine expected Thursday with cloudy skies.

⚠️HARD FREEZE WARNING⚠️ — Issued for the Northshore Thursday night(and likely Friday night too) until 9AM Friday. Protect people, pets, plants, pipes. Let faucet trickle & cover/bring in sensitive plants. Lows between 25-28 tonight, 23-27 Friday night.

⚠️FREEZE WARNING⚠️ — Issued for the Southshore until 9AM Friday. North of Lake Pontchartrain

South of Lake Pontchartrain: Protect people, pets, plants. No need to drip faucet. However, leave pipes wrapped if you’ve already done so.

Moderate-hard freeze on the Northshore with lows 25-28 on Thursday night. Pipes, pets, & plants need protection north of the lake.

Light freeze away from the lake on the southshore. Lower to middle 20s north of the lake on Friday night.

The good news? Sunshine returns Friday-Saturday!