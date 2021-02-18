10:30AM FORECAST — Hard Freeze Warning issued for the Northshore, Freeze Warnings southshore.

10:30AM FORECAST from Meteorologist Scot Pilie — Gloomy & chilly Thursday. High temperatures only in the middle 40s. Few spotty showers/mist Thursday morning-mid day.

Little/no sunshine expected Thursday with cloudy skies.

⚠️HARD FREEZE WARNING⚠️ — Issued for the Northshore Thursday night(and likely Friday night too) until 9AM Friday. Protect people, pets, plants, pipes. Let faucet trickle & cover/bring in sensitive plants. Lows between 25-28 tonight, 23-27 Friday night.

⚠️FREEZE WARNING⚠️ — Issued for the Southshore until 9AM Friday. North of Lake Pontchartrain
South of Lake Pontchartrain: Protect people, pets, plants. No need to drip faucet. However, leave pipes wrapped if you’ve already done so.

Moderate-hard freeze on the Northshore with lows 25-28 on Thursday night. Pipes, pets, & plants need protection north of the lake.

Light freeze away from the lake on the southshore. Lower to middle 20s north of the lake on Friday night.

The good news? Sunshine returns Friday-Saturday!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

46° / 33°
Cloudy
Cloudy 5% 46° 33°

Friday

49° / 34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 49° 34°

Saturday

56° / 46°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 46°

Sunday

67° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 67° 55°

Monday

62° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 62° 43°

Tuesday

63° / 48°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 63° 48°

Wednesday

70° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 70° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

42°

11 AM
Cloudy
5%
42°

42°

12 PM
Cloudy
4%
42°

43°

1 PM
Cloudy
4%
43°

45°

2 PM
Cloudy
4%
45°

46°

3 PM
Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
46°

45°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
45°

44°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
44°

43°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
43°

42°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
42°

40°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
40°

39°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
39°

38°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
38°

38°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
38°

37°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
37°

36°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
36°

35°

5 AM
Cloudy
7%
35°

34°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
34°

34°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
34°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
34°

36°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
36°

Interactive Radar

